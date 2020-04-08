Live Now
Edmond dispensary employees say man intentionally coughed on them

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Employees at an Edmond dispensary say they were stunned when a man came into their store and intentionally coughed on them.

Employees at The Cannabis Refinery say the man constantly parks in the store's designated parking spaces.

Recently, he came into the dispensary and was asked to leave.

However, the man allegedly took off his mask and intentionally coughed on the employees before leaving the store.

"Lunged at me and coughed on me, and then my manager came out, calming asked him to please leave as well, to get out. We've told him multiple times to leave and then he proceeded to cough on him as well," said Zach Cloos.

Employees say they called police, but officers say it would only be a crime if the man knew he was sick with a deadly disease and was trying to spread it.

"We're all very stunned. With a pandemic going on, who's gonna kind of go around openly coughing on people?" Cloos said.

