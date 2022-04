EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – In just a matter of months, families will be heading to Oklahoma lakes to enjoy some time in the sun.

Before that can happen, the Edmond Police Department wanted to make sure that everything is safe for boating season.

Officers with the Edmond Police Department’s Dive Team headed to Arcadia Lake to clean up any debris leftover from last season.

Authorities say they filled 10 trash bags with discarded beer bottles, cans, boat anchors, sunglasses, and other trash.