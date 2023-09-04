EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If it seems like workplaces and classrooms have fewer employees and students this week, it’s likely because they’re at the doctor’s office.

Some experts say the “back to school bugs” seem to be worse than normal this year.

“We usually see an uptick in at least something when kids go back to school but to have so many things going on at once is a little bit unusual,” said Dr. Melinda Cail at Primary Health Partners in Edmond.

Dr. Cail has seen it all lately, including patients with COVID-19.

“It never really went away,” Dr. Cail said. “Numbers had gotten really low but they’re starting to skyrocket.”

She’s also seen strep throat and viruses like adenovirus.

“Which is an upper respiratory infection that also has pink eye just as an added bonus,” Dr. Cail told News 4. “A lot of people think that they just have pinkeye but it’s actually this virus.”

She said there’s even a nasty stomach bug that’s going around.

“For some people, it is just nausea for a couple of days,” Dr. Cail noted. “There are many people who are having vomiting and diarrhea along with it. For some people it lasts several days. It’s not your friendly little 24 hour and you’re done.”

Dr. Cail says even if you test negative for viruses – it’s important to stay home if you’re sick.

For now, if you’re ill, work and school can wait!

“Bosses and teachers, be patient, for sure!” added Dr. Cail.

Thankfully, Dr. Cail says most of these viruses can be treated with antibiotics and probiotics.

She says it never hurts to remind your kids about the importance of washing their hands, too.