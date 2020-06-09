Edmond Dog Park pond temporarily closed after blue-green algae detected

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a pond at a dog park in Edmond is temporarily closed after inspectors discovered a small amount of blue-green algae in the water.

On Monday, city leaders announced that the Edmond Dog Park pond would be closed due to concerns about the blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are “primitive,” photosynthetic organisms that can feed off the sun to make their own energy and release oxygen and possibly toxins in the process, said David G. Schmale III, a professor at Virginia Tech.

City officials in Edmond say blue-green algae is common in this type of body of water due to hot summer temperatures and reduced rainfall.

Some species produce potent toxins that can sicken or even kill people, pets and wildlife, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Blue-green algae and other HABs can produce different types of poisons, some that affect the liver, others the brain.

“We decided to be proactive and cautious to ensure the safety of our local dogs and their owners,” said Parks & Recreation Director Craig Dishman.

The access gate is locked to separate the pond from park users and their pets.

Staff will monitor the pond and determine an appropriate time to reopen it after the hot, dry weather pattern changes.

The pond was last closed for blue-green algae during August 2019.