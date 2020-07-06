Edmond DPS location moving to appointments only due to COVID-19 concerns

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, officials at the Edmond Department of Public Safety office say they are making changes.

Beginning July 6, the Edmond Department of Public Safety location at 28 East Main St. will be seeing clients on an appointment-only basis.

Officials say the move is necessary because of concerns by the City of Edmond regarding COVID-19.

The department is seeing larger than normal crowds at the office since the agency began issuing REAL IDs late last month.

Customers can make an appointment online. When you arrive at the facility, everyone is required to wear a mask.

Due to the long lines, the department is encouraging anyone whose license is not expiring soon to wait to get a REAL ID.

