EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Electric crews are back after a volunteer stint assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

Edmond Electric volunteers, Image courtesy City of Edmond

According to the City of Edmond’s X, formerly Twitter, account, the 6-person crew from Edmond Electric returned after traveling to Florida with volunteers that responded to help with the impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

In 13 days there, they helped restore power to nearly 70,000 customers and put in more than 200 man hours.

KFOR previously highlighted this local utility company lending a helping hand.

Brett Griffin, Distribution Superintendent for Edmond Electric said, “There’s going to be crews coming in from all over the nation to assist in the storm like this. So the impact is huge.”

“I think it’s a great example of the Oklahoma Standard that we’re willing to jump in and help wherever needed,” Griffin added.

The crew efforts worked cutting down trees and replacing poles and conductors.