Edmond Electric crews headed to Gulf Coast ahead of hurricane

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Electric crews from Edmond are headed to the Gulf Coast in preparation of the arrival of Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge are forecast for southwestern Louisiana when Hurricane Delta makes landfall, which is expected Friday evening.

It’s a Category 3 hurricane, but forecasters expect a slow weakening as Delta approaches the Gulf Coast.

On Friday morning, Edmond Electric crews left the Sooner State for Lafayette, Louisiana.

Officials say they were going to assist with expected power restoration needs in the coming days due to high winds from Hurricane Delta.

