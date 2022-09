EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Electric is sending seven lineman and four trucks to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, September 28.

The Edmond Electric crew will be part of an Oklahoma brigade including personnel from the Grand River Dam Authority, Skiatook, Stillwater, Tahlequah and others.

The crew will be leaving for the Mount Dora area in Florida around 5:30 a.m. on September 28.