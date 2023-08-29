EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local utility company is lending a helping hand to those in Florida who may be impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

According to officials, a crew of six from Edmond Electric left on Tuesday to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to help prepare for the storm.

“Oh it’s huge, huge,” said Brett Griffin, Distribution Superintendent for Edmond Electric. “There’s going to be crews coming in from all over the nation to assist in the storm like this. So the impact is huge.”

The crew will get to work cutting down trees and replacing poles and conductors. They are prepared to be gone for about two weeks.

Officials say the crew will stop in Alabama for the night before completing their trip on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a great example of the Oklahoma Standard that we’re willing to jump in and help wherever needed.” Griffin added.