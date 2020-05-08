Edmond Electric’s annual Touch-A-Truck event postponed until fall due to COVID-19 precautions

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An annual event for Edmond Electric has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Every year in June, Edmond Electric hosts their annual Touch-a-Truck event to raise funds for The Hope Center of Edmond.

This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the event is being postponed until the fall.

Touch-A-Truck is a fundraising event that provides kids of all ages with the opportunity to experience life-size vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firefighters, electric linemen and many more. Families will have the opportunity for a hands-on exploration of many vehicles such as Edmond’s own fire trucks and police cars, an Edmond Electric bucket truck and even a solid waste truck.

Admission for the Touch-A-Truck event is a suggested $2 donation with the proceeds going to The Hope Center of Edmond to benefit local residents in need.

No specific date has been set for the event at this time, but the public will be notified when one is chosen.