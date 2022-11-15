EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Electric’s annual Luminance festive light display is back this holiday season.

Beginning November 21 at 5 p.m., Edmond Electric will offer their free Luminance walk-through light display. The lights will be shining through January 1, from 5-10 p.m. daily.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience more than 40 large individual light displays along with lighting on trees, pathways and pavilions in the park.

Merry Marketplace with be back this year at Luminance.

The first Marketplace night will be on Luminance’s opening night Nov. 21 from 4-8 p.m.

There will be a second Marketplace night scheduled December 17 from 4-8 p.m.

The Marketplace nights features 10 vendors for visitors to holiday shop. There will also food trucks and Santa and friends on both Marketplace nights.

Edmond Electric’s Luminance will be at Mitch Park near the baseball fields on the east side of the YMCA.

Luminance will be shining from Nov. 21 through Jan. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.