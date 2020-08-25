Edmond elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After announcing that two students had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Edmond Public School District, officials say an elementary school teacher has also tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, district leaders said that an Edmond North High School student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Edmond North Principal Debreon Davis says 20 students and one coach are currently quarantined.

Also, officials at Sequoyah Middle School in Edmond learned that a student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, 21 other students are being quarantined.

Now, district leaders say a teacher at Heritage Elementary School in Edmond has tested positive for COVID-19.

The teacher is currently in self-isolation and has not been at school since Friday.

Four teachers and six students who were in close contact with the affected teacher will complete a 14-day quarantine.

