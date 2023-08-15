EDMOND, OKLA (KFOR) — The death toll in Maui is now up to 99 as the search for survivors continues on the island. For more than a week, wildfires have been burning, destroying at least 2,200 buildings.

News 4 spoke with two families who grew up in Lahaina, and while the devastation comes at a shock, they said their ultimate goal is to fly down to Maui and help where they can.

“There’s a total of six houses that I know of that are just completely gone in the family,” said Kaui Eiklor, who has family living in Lahaina.

Kaui’s family lives in Lahaina and said her uncle didn’t respond to calls after the fire hit.

“So one thing that I have heard in one of his videos that he sent me was that he was like just basically running for his life. Most pretty much everybody had no idea that there was a fire, like they didn’t know until it was either in their house or right next to it or maybe two houses down,” said Eiklor.

Her uncle, eventually was found safe.

“My God, that was an agonizing two days,” said Eiklor.

The Williams family is also from Lahaina, but ended up in Edmond in 2020 after traveling the states.

“We still own the house and it’s gone. And we had all our stuff there. We literally left just for a little bit, just to travel. It was all plans to go back. And so everything we have is. Is there. And that’s all gone,” said Liza Williams, who lived in Lahaina.

Liza says Lahaina is a close knit community.

“Everybody will help you no matter what. It’s also very safe. You never have to worry about anything,” said Williams.

She said first hearing about the fires caused their family to think the worst. Earlier this year, they hosted wrestling students from Lahaina and gave them an opportunity to compete in Oklahoma and surrounding states.

“I was just worried that everybody was going to get stuck…it’s one road. There’s just….it’s a very small island. There was not a lot of options,” said Williams.

“I mean it was definitely, just sad… like it’s hard to empathize with something that you can’t really change. But like, I just wanted to make sure, like all my friends are safe and all like, their loved ones were like,” said Oscar Williams, Liza’s son.

Now, the memories on the island are what remain.

“I walked up and down that street hundreds, thousands of times. My great grandpa took me to all the places there were native Hawaiian monuments that burned down. One of them, which was called the banyan tree was really special to our people. And they’re not convinced yet, one way or another that it’s completely dead or that it’s even alive,” said Eiklor.

Kaui says the banyan tree is home.

“The thought of going back and not being there, I can’t even go there. So it’s been it’s been really hard for me because I can’t even be in Hawaii right now to help my family,” said Eiklor.

Both families said in the next few weeks they do have plans to travel to Maui bringing supplies to help clean up and rebuild.

The GoFundMe page set up for the Williams’ family to bring items to Maui is here.

To help Kaui Eiklor’s uncle and family in Lahaina, click here.