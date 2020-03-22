Edmond family spending time at home making masks for healthcare workers

EDMOND, Okla.- While many kids are at home playing video games or talking on the phone with friends, one metro family decided they wanted to do more—they’re making masks for people in the medical field.

“Non-stop. We have an assembly line,” said Amanda Kerley.

Even though they’re stuck at home, Austyn Kerley and his mom, Amanda, have been hard at work helping others.

“This is the mask,” Amanda said.

The pair putting their sewing skills to the test making these masks for the ones who need it most.

“She said, ‘I’m going to make masks.’ And then I asked her if I could help her make them or make them,” Austyn said.

You may remember Austyn from previous stories here on News 4. Back in 2018 he was badly injured in a jeep accident. His grandfather lost his life while shielding Austyn from the fall.

Austyn went through a number of surgeries, even having his spleen removed. That’s why he’s one of the people who has to be extra careful not to be exposed to Covid-19.

But that’s not stopping him from wanting to help out.

“You did our story. You know Austyn spent several weeks in the hospital,” Amanda said. “It’s very important that as they’re serving our needs, that we do something back.” 36:54

They got the idea from a friend who was doing the same. Austyn already knew how to sew and jumped at the chance.

“It makes me feel good about how people will be using these for protecting themselves from getting sick. And it lets me know that I’m not wasting my time doing something because it’s actually going to a good cause,” Austyn said.

You can see a wide variety of designs they’ve already made.

“It ties so that they can make it tight or not tight. And then we didn’t sew the top,” Amanda said.

The pocket is left open so nurses and doctors can put another material on the inside to help better shield their mouths from pathogens.

The pair has already made 29 masks to donate. And don’t plan on stopping there.

“Keep going until we run out of supplies,” Austyn said.