Edmond Farmer’s Market to open Saturday with new rules, added safety measures

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Farmer’s Market will open on Saturday with additional safety precautions.

The farmer’s market is opening a bit later than normal this year and things will look a bit different.

For example, you’ll be required to wear a mask but the one thing they hope won’t change is the support for local farmers.

“If you’ve not been involved in farming, it is one of the most difficult professions in order to turn a profit,” said Diane Self, with the City of Edmond Parks Department.

Self says their farmer’s market is opening two weeks later than normal.

“We did keep closed in order to have a little more time to figure this out and how we needed to open because food is essential and we’re happy to be able to provide that,” she said.

Rule number one, shoppers must wear a mask.

They must also maintain social distance including limiting two shoppers per booth and keeping conversations to a minimum.

“You will not be able to touch what you buy, you’re going to have to go back to the old adages of pointing at things,” Self said.

Barrier transaction tables will also be placed between shoppers and products.

“If you’re buying things from the store, there are multiple hands that touch it between the grower and the purchaser, so here you basically have the grower and the purchaser touching your food,” said Self.

These procedures were put in place to add to the safety organizers say their local farmer’s market already brings

“If you can’t support your community, who can you support?” Self said

They’ll be opening this Saturday at 9 a.m., an hour later than normal.

You can also order your products online.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.