Edmond Farmer’s Market to open with new protocols

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Shoppers will soon be able to get their fresh produce directly from the source, but with a few more precautions.

Organizers with the Edmond Farmer’s Market say they plan to open on Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say there are new policies in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the market.

All vendors will have a table set up in front of their booth in order to keep a safe distance and minimize contact. Also, shoppers are encouraged to pre-order their groceries if at all possible.

When you go to the market, you must be wearing a mask and you must enter through the designated area on the east side of the market area.

Organizers say there is a limit of two shoppers per booth and no touching of product until it is purchased.

“If you’re buying things from the store there are multiple hands that touch it between the grower and the purchaser, so here you basically have the grower and the purchaser touching your food,” said Diane Self, with Edmond Parks & Recreation. “If you can’t support your community, who can you support?”