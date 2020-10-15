Edmond father to not face charges for 2-year-old’s hot car death

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond say a local father will not face charges for the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a home in reference to a child in a hot car.

The father said that his youngest daughter, 2-year-old Cecelia Chavez, had been left in the family’s SUV for four to six hours.

When investigators arrived, they found Cecelia unresponsive. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After a thorough investigation, Edmond detectives asked Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to file child neglect charges against the girl’s father, Joseph Chavez.

However, Prater declined those charges.

Officials say Chavez will not face charges and the case has been closed.

