EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Fire Department is inviting the public to Winter Night at the Children’s Safety Village.

Winter Night in Edmond. Image courtesy City of Edmond.

According to the city, the event is December 1 and December 8 from 6-9 p.m., next to Fire Station #5 located at 5300 East Covell Road. The free event has plenty of activities planned, most geared towards kids 10 and under.

“Families will want to bring a camera because Santa himself will be available for pictures on an antique 1929 Fire Truck. Other activities include face painting, carnival games and much more at no charge!” said the City of Edmond.

Officials say there will also be free hot chocolate for guests as they enjoy the holiday lights. Children will have the opportunity to join Santa in his workshop to build a toy and ride pedal cars.

Winter Night in Edmond. Image courtesy City of Edmond.

Edmond FD is encouraging guests to bring canned goods for Project 66, which feeds the hungry, or a gift to donate to Integris Children’s Center. A list of needed items can be found here.

Aside from all the free fun activities, Hangry Halo Donut Co. will be in attendance offering a special holiday menu for purchase.

To learn more about this event or other programming at the Children’s Safety Village, call 405-216-7300 or email fireprevention@edmondok.gov.