Edmond fire crews investigate house fire

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters in Edmond are investigating a house fire that may have been caused by a lightning strike.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, fire crews from the Edmond Fire Department were called to a home near N. Kelly and Covell Rd. on a house fire.

When they arrived on the scene, they were able to contain the flames rather quickly.

An official cause of the fire has not been determined, but lightning is suspected.

