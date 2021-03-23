Edmond Fire Department donating fire engine to Twin Lakes Fire Department in wake of tragic blaze at TLFD

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Fire Department is helping the Twin Lake Fire Department return to form after a devastating blaze destroyed the Twin Lakes fire station.

Edmond Fire will make the donation Wednesday morning.

Fire at Twin Lakes Fire Department

“We had several members of our department and even the City of Edmond Purchasing Manager suggest the donation,” Edmond Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Denton said to KFOR.

The Twin Lakes Fire Department was destroyed by a fire in February.

Edmond city leaders supported fire officials’ effort to donate a 2001 E-One that was going out of service to Twin Lakes Fire.

“As firefighters we are called to serve our community and in this opportunity we have seen many fire departments helping the community of Twin Lakes,” Denton said. “All of us know that Oklahoman’s come together to help in a time of crisis and we have seen our fair share in our great state. We are honored to be able to help them continue to provide service to their community. Oklahomans helping Oklahomans.”