EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Edmond Fire Department say they are taking steps to further protect firefighters.

Recently, the department purchased several sets of ballistic vests and helmets.

Image courtesy Edmond Fire Department.

“These kits will be going on some of our frontline rigs and will provide our firefighters with an additional layer of safety,” the department posted on Facebook.

Officials say the vests and helmets will be used on active shooter and other high-risk emergency calls.