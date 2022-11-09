EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in adults in the United States. Thankfully, a lifesaving CPR device has saved three Edmond residents who went into cardiac arrest.

Officials say those patients were not breathing, had no pulse, and were revived.

The creator of the device, Dr. Keith Lurie met with the first responders who saved the patients and the Edmond residents who are alive and healthy thanks to them on Wednesday afternoon.

The device, EleGARD, is the newest piece of equipment the Edmond Fire Department is using to increase the success rate of saving lives.

The three patients who have been saved by it told KFOR they’re feeling back to normal after going into cardiac arrest and being saved by EleGard.

“This technology works in all rhythms to improve blood flow to the heart and the brain… We have a challenge in our country because that is what happens so often with a pair of hands, but it doesn’t have to happen if you have the right equipment and the right morale and the right trained people to show up at your door,” said Keith Lurie, M.D., founder and chief medical officer for Advanced CPR Solutions.

The EleGARD System is a device that precisely and consistently positions the patient for airway management by raising the patient’s head and thorax during CPR.

“In a very controlled manner over about 2 minutes in time, it slowly raises the head… It is designed to get more oxygen into those brain cells. We don’t want them to just survive a cardiac arrest. We want them to survive the cardiac arrest completely neurologically functional. So, they can go back to their same quality of life before that sudden cardiac arrest happened,” said Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe, chief medical officer, EMS Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Each patient told KFOR they are grateful for the first responders who utilized the device and saved their life the day they went into cardiac arrest.

“I was in ICU for about four days, went home a couple of days later, I was back at work and felt no deficits from the event whatsoever. And I really credit all that to the speed of the fire department and the techniques they used,” said Stephen Dodley, who was saved from cardiac arrest incident.

One patient was in a coma for nine days and told KFOR he is feeling healthier than before the incident.

“I feel that my heart is healthier than it ever has been… Like they shocked me 12 times… I shouldn’t be here, but all of these things had to line up for me to be able to survive this,” said Richard Alsop, who was saved from cardiac arrest incident.

One elderly father and grandpa is back on his feet only two weeks after going into cardiac arrest at his grandson’s football game.

“There were four or five people doing CPR at the game. They went straight to work beating my heart. And the firefighters came out, the first responders, and they had Dr. Lurie’s machine… Today’s the best I have had in three weeks. I was able to walk without pain. I was able to walk without getting tired,” said Ronald McDonald, who was saved from cardiac arrest incident.

The Edmond Fire Department is one of the first fire departments in the country to utilize this device.

Developers expect the device to be increasingly adopted across the metropolitan Oklahoma City area and Tulsa area as well.