EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Fire Department spent time with local preschoolers to teach them fire safety.

According to officials, June is National Safety Month and to celebrate, firefighters with the Edmond Fire Department spent time with preschoolers from Primrose School of East Edmond to teach them how to stay safe around household items like candles and kitchen appliances and showed them what to do in the event of a fire.

Edmond FD teaching fire safety. Image courtesy Jackson Spalding.

Firefighters also gave the kids a tour of the fire department and firetruck and even put on all their gear to show the students there is no reason to be scared of them.

Officials say National Safety Month is an annual observance in the U.S. and allows people and organizations to teach the importance of things like community safety. Teaching children while they’re young may help reduce unintentional injury at school or work, on the road and in the community.