Edmond firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters respond to all different types of calls, including rescues involving animals.
Every now and then, firefighters have to rescue ducks, cats, and other animals from storm drains, but recently, Edmond crews saved a dog.
According to the Edmond Fire Department, firefighters rescued a dog from a storm drain.
It’s unknown how the dog got in the drain, but crews say it was OK.
