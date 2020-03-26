Edmond florists create public arrangements rather than throw away flowers

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While many businesses are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are doing what they can to make others smile.

New Leaf Florist says many of its scheduled events were canceled amid the new social distancing rules.

Instead of throwing away all of the flowers, the florists created beautiful arrangements and placed them around a few art pieces in Edmond.

“Thank you for beautifying our community and spreading positivity during these uncertain times,” the City of Edmond posted.