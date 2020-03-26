Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Watch Now
KFOR 6pm News Live

Edmond florists create public arrangements rather than throw away flowers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While many businesses are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are doing what they can to make others smile.

New Leaf Florist says many of its scheduled events were canceled amid the new social distancing rules.

Instead of throwing away all of the flowers, the florists created beautiful arrangements and placed them around a few art pieces in Edmond.

“Thank you for beautifying our community and spreading positivity during these uncertain times,” the City of Edmond posted.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter