EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond high school student is in critical condition after crashing a motorcycle into a minivan.

The collision occurred at Kelly and Covell at approximately 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

A northbound minivan was turning left into the Lowe’s parking lot, and was hit by a motorcycle heading south, according to Emily Ward, Public Information Specialist for the Edmond Police Department.

An Edmond high school student is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan. Image KFOR

The motorcycle’s rider, a 17-year-old Edmond North High School student, was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.