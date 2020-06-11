Edmond Historical Society and Museum presents exhibit that takes you back to the 1950s

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – You can go back in time, the 1950s to be exact, at the Edmond Historical Society and Museum’s latest exhibit.

The Edmond Historical Society and Museum presents Back to the 1950s, a year-long exhibit that will change seasonally, with all artifacts being switched out for summer, fall, and winter.

According to the museum, “the 1950s were a groundbreaking time for many reasons, and Edmond residents experienced all the energy, wealth and unrest in ways that were uniquely Edmond.”

Each season of the exhibit will address new themes:

Summer

Movies

TV

Weddings

Driving

Fall

School

Sports

Politics

Boy/girl scouts

Winter

Christmas

Cooking

Edmond societies

School activities

Artifacts include:

Satin wedding gown worn by a bride married in Edmond in 1950 (Summer)

Boy scout and girl scout memorabilia (Fall)

A Christmas tree (Winter)

Movie posters used in Edmond movie theaters (Summer)

Coca-Cola machine (Summer)

Baby basket used at the Edmond hospital above the movie theater (Winter)

A Philco/Predicta Television (Summer)

1950s school desk (Fall)

The museum is open 10:00-12:00 and 1:30-4:00, Tuesday – Friday, and 9:00-10:00 am for immune compromised guests. Admission is free.