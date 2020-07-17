Edmond Historical Society and Museum to present Darci Lynne exhibit

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Historical Society is presenting a new exhibit featuring Darci Lynne, the Oklahoma native who won America’s Got Talent in 2017.

The museum will open “Darci Lynne’s Got Talent” on August 11, and it will run through January 30, 2021.

Darci Lynne was only 12 when she won the hit NBC show for her singing ventriloquist act.

Since then, she has went on tour, performing for sold-out crowds.

The museum exhibit will feature clothing from her television performances, her first practice puppets, tour posters, and scripts.

A virtual ribbon-cutting and live performance by Darci Lynne is Sunday, Aug 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. She will also tour the exhibit and share stories about the artifacts on display. After her performance, she will answer questions with special guests.

You can make your reservation at edmondhistory.org or call 405-340-0078 to receive a Zoom invitation and password. The cost of the show is $20. This is a fundraising event for the museum. Attendees also have the opportunity to purchase the licensed Petunia hand puppet at the discounted rate of $35.00.

