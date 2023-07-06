EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Home Depot employees can help you pick a paint color or tools, but as it turns out, some of them can save your life too.

What started as a normal trip to the Edmond Home Depot on Broadway quickly ended with a man fighting for his life.

“The gentleman went to check prices and came back and I was laying on the ground,” said Ron Currat, who had a heart attack in the store in March.

“When I saw him on the ground I went over to help him and then things just kind of progressed from there,” said Home Depot employee Reece Ewing.

Ewing humbly recalls the day he and his co-workers saved Currat’s life – but Currat calls them heroes.

He says as soon as they found him, the employees jumped into action doing CPR and calling for help.

“Without hesitation, saved my life,” Currat said.

Ewing and fellow employee Sakiya Hart took turns performing CPR while two other employees cleared aisle 17 for first responders who arrived just a few minutes later.

“They were able to get him back to breathing and a heartbeat before he left the store,” Hart recalled.

Currat spent the next ten days in the hospital.

“Walked out and didn’t have any problems at all, no residual effects at all,” Currat told News 4. “They said that was due to the quick response of the guys that saved my life.”

Thursday, those employees were honored by the Home Depot and the Edmond Fire Department for their efforts.

Edmond Home Depot employees save life. Image KFOR.

Most importantly, Currat got to thank them for saving his life.

“You don’t know what to say any more than I thank you and I love you and I appreciate it and I wouldn’t be here without you,” Currat said.

Currat has now learned CPR so he can help others if needed. He encourages everyone else to learn it as well.