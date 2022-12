EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans can expect to experience traffic delays on I-35 and Danforth as emergency crews continue to remove a semi-truck that is in the median and into a cable barrier.

One lane of traffic is blocked which has led to traffic backed from Covell to 15th to include service roads.

No time as to when traffic will begin moving normal.

