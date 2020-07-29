Edmond man arrested after allegedly hitting 12-year-old

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Edmond man was arrested after he allegedly injured a 12-year-old boy.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators with the Edmond Police Department were called to a reported assault involving a 12-year-old boy on July 25.

The victim told police that 33-year-old Jonathan Green had thrown him on the ground, hit him, and kicked him. The victim also said Green had thrown him into the breezeway outside of his apartment.

According to the police report, officers went to the apartment and it took several minutes for Green to meet with police.

Green told investigators that the victim was threatening his mother with a pocketknife, so he “football tackled” him to the floor.

As authorities were putting Green in the back of a patrol car, a witness yelled at Green, “Are you the child abuser?” The witness told police that she saw Green throw the child out of the apartment into the breezeway.

“[Witness] told me [Green] then got on top of [victim] and began slapping and punching him before picking him up and throwing him back into the apartment room,” the report stated.

Green was arrested on a complaint of child abuse by injury.

