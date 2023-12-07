EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — 23-year-old Kyle Wendland was arrested on Wednesday on a felony charge of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Kyle Wendland. Photo courtesy Edmond Police Department.

Edmond Police Department Public Information Specialist Emily Ward told KFOR a cyber tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Ward said the cyber tip indicated an Instagram representative had flagged an image in mid-March on Wendland’s account as possible child pornography.

A probable cause affidavit alleges the picture was of a young girl between the age of eight and 10 in a sexual position.

The photo was sent to another Instagram user, according to court documents.

A search warrant for Wendland’s Oklahoma City apartment was obtained on December 1. The warrant was for all electronic/digital devices at his residence.

“The number one thing they found were numerous photos on the individual’s cell phone,” said Ward.

Edmond Police interviewed Wendland and searched his apartment December 5.

“Kyle Wendland stated he understood why your affiant was there and subsequently admitted to having a sexual attraction to young females,” court records read.

Wendland told officials he sent and received child pornography on several social media platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), Telegram and Reddit, according to an affidavit.

Wendland is accused of using the pictures and video of child pornography for his sexual gratification.

“Whether or not he created these photos or is just consuming them and distributing them from some other source, that will be a part of the investigation,” said Ward.

Edmond Police was unable to confirm if there are multiple victims in this case.

Wendland’s child pornography-related arrest by Edmond Police is the fourth one since October 23.

News 4 asked if Edmond officials suspect the arrests are linked to one another.

“It’s early on. It appears right now he just has possession of the photographs and is not creating, you know, not manufacturing,” explained Ward.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the agency was involved in 947 substantiated child sexual abuse cases in FY22.

For FY23, DHS confirmed 884 substantiated child sexual abuse cases.

DHS consistently sees lower percentages for sexual abuse compared to neglect and abuse.

“Oklahoma Human Services takes the safety of all Oklahoma’s children seriously and is committed to the fight against abuse and neglect. If you believe a child is being abused or neglected, you have a legal responsibility to report it. Call the Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-522-3511. Oklahoma Human Services conducts a prompt and thorough investigation upon receiving a report of abuse, neglect, sexual abuse, or sexual exploitation of a child in its custody,” DHS wrote in a statement to KFOR Thursday afternoon.

Wendland was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday, but as of Thursday afternoon, he appears to have bonded out.

He is facing charges of Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.