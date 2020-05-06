Edmond man arrested for rape of Oklahoma teenager

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County say they have arrested an Edmond man who has been accused of first-degree rape of a minor.

Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say they were contacted by an individual who reported information about a sexual offense between an adult and a 13-year-old boy.

Deputies were able to speak with the victim who gave them information about the alleged crime.

Officials say 37-year-old Levi Scott Clark reportedly contacted the victim through an app. The pair met several times near the victim’s home and allegedly engaged in sexual activity in Clark’s truck.

Clark was arrested on complaints of first-degree rape and engaging in sexual communication with a minor.