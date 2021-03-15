Edmond man becomes first Oklahoma City-area Space Force recruit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recent high school graduate from Edmond is making history as Oklahoma City’s first Space Force recruit.

The young man’s journey to joining the Space Force began at an Air Force recruiting center at Quail Springs Mall.

“I was really excited about it. It was also kind of why I wanted to take it. I wanted to make history,” said Hunter Brash.

Brash initially wanted to join the Air Force but in the recruiting process, he showed a strong skill set for STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics. That opened the door for him to become Oklahoma City’s first Space Force recruit.

“I had like an hour to tell him. It was a little stressful but I got it done,” Brash said.

The Space Force is only a little more than a year old, so most people know very little about it.

Air Force recruiters say it’s their space command integrating into its own branch.

“Their main focus is going to be to protect us from space up to space down,” said Technical Sgt. Bruce Daniels, Brash’s Air Force Recruiter. “So we’re going to into space and into the future but a lot of the stuff they do in space protects us here on the ground – like satellites, GPS, that type of stuff.”

Brash will be maintaining things like networks and servers.

Local recruiters are hopeful more Oklahomans will show interest in joining the Guardians.

“We’re going toward the future, so if you want to be a part of the future, just come join us,” Daniels said.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity to learn a lot,” said Brash.

If you have interest in joining the Space Force, local Air Force recruiters say they hope to hear from you.