Edmond man drowns while trying to rescue child

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond man drowned in Fort Cobb Lake on Wednesday when he tried to save a child.

Casey Satterlee, 42, was pronounced dead at Carnegie Hospital, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Satterlee was at Fort Cobb Lake with two boys – an eight year old and a 12 year old. Satterlee was on a boat with the 12 year old while the eight year old was on a floaty in the water, according to the news release.

The eight year old fell off the floaty as the boat started to drift away at approximately 2:31 p.m.

Satterlee jumped into the water to rescue the boy while the 12 year old called 911.

The eight year old swam to shore and was located northwest of the lake’s marina.

Twin City Fire Department members found Satterlee face down in the water, west of Bird Island. He was taken by ambulance to Carnegie Hospital, according to the news release.

The water at the time of the drowning was choppy, the news release states.