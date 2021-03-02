Edmond man hoping to recover precious items after thieves break in to his truck

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “You pick a bad target when you see Purple Heart license plates on a vehicle,” said veteran Richard Grimes.

Grimes has moved all over the country to serve and just a few years ago he landed in Edmond.

This weekend, he was the target of thieves.

“It makes me worried that they plan on coming back or they know they can,” said Grimes.

He says he went to bed around 11 p.m. Friday, and when he woke up Saturday, the trucks parked at his house were a mess.

Grimes says thieves broke into both, stealing a stereo system, his dog tags, and even thousands of dollars’ worth of tools he was using to help fix busted pipes from the recent storm.

“I try to treat everybody the same way of trying to take care of other people, putting them first and I’m at my best and I’m happiest when I’m trying to help somebody,” said Grimes.

Richard Grimes and his son.

Among the thieves’ haul was a care package he put together for his son, who is also in the military currently working in California on military intelligence linguistics.

“Anything that takes his mind off, little stupid snacks and toys and goofy things… it meant something to me, and it’ll mean something to him,” said Grimes.

Also in the box, pictures of Grimes’ mom, who died of cancer when his son was two.

“She was a tough lady, but she was my superhero,” he said. “He wanted pictures of my mom because he knows that meant so much to me and he doesn’t remember her.”

Grimes knows when it comes to the tools and car parts, he probably won’t get those back.

“I don’t like the gut wrenching feeling of looking over my shoulder, I’ve been through too damn much at this point,” he said.

Now he’s holding out hope that his pictures will turn up, and that his story will keep this from happening to someone else.

“Maybe they need it more than me, I don’t know, I don’t need them thinking they can prey on anybody else,” said Grimes.

The Oklahoma County Sherriff’s Office is now investigating.