EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond man is offering a cash reward to whoever helps him find his stolen elk head trophy.

Robert Daniels said the elk head is a prized possession that he hunted himself, valued at $20,000.

“We feel violated,” he said. “Why would somebody do this? It just amazes me.”

Daniels lives on the 1300 block of Oak Tree Dr. He believes sometime this month a group of thieves trespassed into his backyard, where the trophy was mounted above an outdoor fireplace, and took it while he wasn’t home.

Back in 2018, he personally hunted the 1,200-pound animal in New Mexico. He said it was so huge that he needed two friends to help him hang up the trophy head, valued at about $20,000.

Daniels alerted the Edmond Police Department when he discovered it missing this week.

He’s offering a $1,000 reward to whoever helps him find it, knowing if he doesn’t get it back, he’ll never have another quite like it.

“It’s one of those deals I can’t replace no matter what,” he expressed. “It’s a bad deal. It just breaks my heart.”

Edmond PD told KFOR Friday that they are investigating the case. At this time they have no suspects or surveillance video.

Anyone with info is asked to email Daniels at rdaniels1310@sbcglobal.net.