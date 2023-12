EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond man has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Matthew Strobl.

According to officials, Matthew Strobl pleaded guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography on Monday. He was part of an undercover sting by the Office of Homeland Security.

Police say Strobl faces up to 40 years and no less than 15 years in federal prison as well as a fine up to $250,000.

If released, he will be supervised and registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.