Edmond man pleads guilty to smuggling firearms to the Middle East

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 57-year-old Edmond man entered a guilty plea last month to illegally shipping firearms to the Middle East and two other firearms violations.

Randy Williams, of Edmond, was charged on June 1 with violating the Arms Export Control Act, making a false statement to a firearms dealer, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint filed on March 3, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Legal Attaché in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) notified the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office that a FedEx shipment had been seized in Dubai, UAE, on December 19, 2018.

The shipment contained multiple Glock pistols and firearms parts, and shipment records indicated the shipment was sent from Williams, at an address in Oklahoma City.

Records also indicated the shipment contained tools and that the intended recipient was located in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

FBI authorities later learned that between January 2018 and October 2018, Williams received approximately $12,761.00 in wire transfers from Sweden.

Williams did not have a Federal Firearms License from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives or authority from the Department of Defense to export defense articles (i.e., weapons) outside the United States.

He was also charged with knowingly making a false and fictitious statement to a firearms dealer in connection to his acquisition of three Glock pistols and two Glock pistol frames and was in possession of a 5.56 caliber rifle that had a barrel of less than 16 inches.

He pled guilty to all three counts, and faces up to twenty years in prison for the Arms Export Control Act violation and up to ten years in prison on each of the other two counts.

