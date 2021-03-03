Edmond man sentenced to federal prison for smuggling firearms to Middle East

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Edmond man has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for smuggling firearms to the Middle East.

Randy Lew Williams, 58, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for violating the Arms Export Control Act, making a false statement to a firearms dealer and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Williams was charged with crimes on June 1, 2020.

The FBI Legal Attaché in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) notified the FBI Oklahoma City Field Division about UAE authorities seizing a FedEx shipment in Dubai, UAE, on Dec. 19, 2018.

The FedEx package contained Glock pistols and firearm parts. Shipment records showed that Williams sent the package from an Oklahoma City address to an intended address in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, according to the news release.

“Williams did not have a Federal Firearms License from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, or authority from the Department of Defense to export defense articles (i.e. weapons) outside the United States,” the news release states.

Williams pleaded guilty to all three charges on June 26, 2020.

U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Williams to 40 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release on each count.