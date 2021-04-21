Edmond man sues The Village Police Department after confrontation with police in which he committed no crime

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond man is suing The Village Police Department after claiming he was harassed by them when parking to pick up his wife from work.

The civil suit was originally filed in June of 2020. Depositions for the suit have been underway according to Ramalle Meadows, the plaintiff in the suit. In the end, it was discovered he did not commit a crime. Meadows said he was targeted by the officers. The full body camera video from each officer can be viewed below.

“You better call a supervisor over here,” Meadows said in the police body camera video.

“I am a supervisor, turn and face the truck,” the officer said.

“For what?” Meadows said.

“Because I said so,” the officer said.

“Don’t touch me,” Meadows said after the officer grabbed his elbow.

This heated exchange between Meadows and the two village police officers on body camera video is now a part of the civil suit. The court documents, which allege multiple violations, can be viewed in full below.

Meadows Case by KFOR on Scribd

“They just escalated the situation as far as I’m concerned,” Meadows said.

The attorney’s representing The Village Police Department in the suit told KFOR Wednesday that they did not want to comment at this time. They cited pending litigation being the reason.

It was a rainy day in January 2020. Meadows said he went to pick up his wife Renita from their place of work. He said he backed in next to his mother-in-law’s car.

“I proceeded to park like I normally do on an everyday basis, that I’ve been doing for about eight years,” Meadows said.

Ramalle Meadows

Meadows said his wife is an administrator at two businesses that his mother-in-law runs. Meadows also works at those businesses. He claims he got close to the car when he parked so he could give his wife room to get in. His truck has bigger rims and sits up higher. He said this causes the tires to rub the fender well. The police report states that the officers across the street heard a grinding noise, thinking he hit the car next to him.

“I heard the tires rub. I’m used to the sound of the tires,” Meadows’ wife Renita said.

Meanwhile, the confrontation continued.

“It’s my mother-in-laws, like I said. I work here,” Meadows said.

“We heard a noise, we asked him if he hit the car and he’s got an attitude with it,” the officer said later in the video.

“Catching an attitude, although maybe not advisable, isn’t against the law and it doesn’t give a reason to escalate the stop if you don’t have further reason to believe a crime has been committed,” local attorney John Hunsucker said.

According to Meadows, he told the officers several times that he did not hit the car.

“They continued to escalate the situation by asking for my ID and telling me to turn around and face my truck and trying to grab me by my arm,” Ramalle Meadows said.

“I just saw my husband pull his arm back from an officer and immediately I was a bit frightened,” Renita Meadows said.

Hunsucker said if police felt like a crime was committed, they can detain someone and ask for their ID.

“If they heard a noise, they have a duty to investigate,” he said.

However, according to Hunsucker, there are limitations.

“He’s not on a public roadway though, he’s on private property, which could change that up a little bit,” he said.

Officers eventually went to check the car after the confrontation took place.

“It appears in the video they didn’t check the car until they actually got him out,” Hunuscker said. “And that absolutely should have been done first.”

The officers found no damage and left the scene.

“I don’t see any damage,” the female officer said on the second body camera video.

“Because I didn’t hit it,” Meadows responded.

“It’s just a matter of walking over there and seeing there’s no damage to the vehicle. Then, clearly at that point, you have no further reason to be in contact with that person,” Hunsucker said.

“It’s not a good feeling, something needs to change, I feel,” Meadows said.

The police report also states that due to Meadows’ mannerisms and agitation, they felt threatened. They state they were originally only going to help him find the person’s car they thought he hit or resolve the situation if something happened. Both the court documents and police report state that they had another officer pull their vehicle in front of Meadows’s truck in case he tried to leave. The Meadows family said depositions in the suit have taken place.