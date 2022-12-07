EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A massage therapist in Edmond has been taken into custody following an alleged assault.

Authorities say Jeremy McMullen was arrested on a complaint of sexual battery.

In the court documents, the victim said she was sexually assaulted during a 90-minute massage last December.

In an interview with KFOR, the victim said McMullen also turned violent.

“He hit me, like, on my rear end, on my back. I had several bruises, several bruises on my ankles,” the victim said.

The victim says as soon as she left the business, she called police. Officers immediately took her to the hospital to collect DNA evidence.

Last month, investigators say they learned the DNA came back as a match to McMullen.

Officials say he was asked to come into the station to be interviewed, but he never showed up.