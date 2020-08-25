Edmond middle school student tests positive for COVID-19, 21 others in quarantine

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say almost two dozen students in Edmond are quarantined after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials at Sequoyah Middle School in Edmond learned that a student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, 21 other students are being quarantined.

“The student-athlete is currently in isolation for a period of 10-days and has not been at school since Friday. Sixteen student-athletes and five students who were directly affected have been identified and have begun a 14-day quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines. Should any other exposures, in this case, be identified, they will be contacted and quarantined immediately,” a letter from Sequoyah Principal Emily Steele read.

As a result, all eighth-grade football practices are canceled and the eighth-grade football game between Sequoyah and Summit Middle School has been postponed.

“Upon the discovery of a positive case of Covid-19 at the school, custodians quickly and thoroughly disinfected the football locker room using electrostatic machines that disinfect all surfaces, nooks, and crannies. Additionally, district staff treated the air in the locker room, using an ozone machine. All classrooms are disinfected nightly by the custodial crew,” the letter read.

