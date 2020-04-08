1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing KAUT Rise and Shine

Edmond middle school teacher using school’s laser engraver to make face mask hooks for health care workers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro middle school teacher is thinking outside the box to help health care professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Edmond Public Schools, Sequoyah Middle School Gateway to Technology teacher Shannon Harris is using the school’s laser engraver to make hooks to assist medical professionals with their masks.

Instead of putting the masks behind their ears, health care workers can use the hooks.

Harris delivered 50 hooks to INTEGRIS last weekend, and is now making 40 for the AWACS Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base.

“This is just one of many examples of our teachers and support staff stepping up during this crisis to help others,” said the district on Facebook.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter