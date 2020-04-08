Edmond middle school teacher using school’s laser engraver to make face mask hooks for health care workers

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro middle school teacher is thinking outside the box to help health care professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Edmond Public Schools, Sequoyah Middle School Gateway to Technology teacher Shannon Harris is using the school’s laser engraver to make hooks to assist medical professionals with their masks.

Instead of putting the masks behind their ears, health care workers can use the hooks.

Harris delivered 50 hooks to INTEGRIS last weekend, and is now making 40 for the AWACS Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base.

“This is just one of many examples of our teachers and support staff stepping up during this crisis to help others,” said the district on Facebook.