OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is fighting for his life after being injured during a pursuit.

Police said Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was assisting with a pursuit involving a suspected drunk driver who had caused multiple wrecks in the city limits of Edmond.

Authorities say the incident started as a reckless driver call that turned into a pursuit when the suspect abruptly made a U-turn and hit the officer head-on.

Police say 24-year-old Garrett Trammell was driving erratically and caused a string of wrecks throughout the city. They say he eventually led police on a chase that crossed into Oklahoma City limits.

Investigators told KFOR that at some point during the pursuit, Trammell drove towards Sgt. Wells, who shot at the suspect before he was hit head-on as Trammel tried to make a U-turn.

“And that’s when he collided with our motorcycle officer. Our motorcycle officer was thrown into the ditch on the east side of the road,” said Emily Ward, spokesperson for Edmond Police Department.

Sergeant Joseph Wells (Courtesy Edmond Police Department)

Sgt. Wells was rushed to a local hospital, where he is still fighting for his life.

“Understandably so many have asked for updates on SGT. Wells. While we cannot share Joe’s personal medical information, we can let everyone know that his doctors have categorized his condition as critically injured, and on maximum life support. He’s been through one surgery so far, and has numerous surgeries ahead. Please continue to pray for Joe, his wife and family, his medical team, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue. He is certainly not out of the woods yet, and we will do our very best to update when appropriate,” the police department posted on Monday.

This accident comes just two months after a crash claimed the life of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson.