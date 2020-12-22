Edmond native becomes first OU grad to join Space Force Guardians

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An OU graduate and Edmond native has become one of the first cadets to join the Space Force.

Cash Balke has become the first OU graduate to join the Space Force, one of less than 100 cadets to be commissioned into the newly formed military branch this spring.

“When I got the news, I was ecstatic because I couldn’t believe it,” Balke said. “It’s a huge honor.”

Cash Balke, OU

Balke graduated Dec. 18 with a degree in aerospace engineering and was a member of Air Force ROTC Detachment 675.

Two additional cadets, Harold Nguyen and Samuel Turner, will join the Space Force following their graduations in spring 2021.

Capt. Skyler Awisus, an assistant professor of aerospace studies and an education officer for OU’s Air Force ROTC, also recently transferred from the Air Force to the Space Force.

“Part of the reason I joined the Air Force was from hearing about my grandpa’s time in the Air Force in World War II,” Awisus said. “Just thinking about the heritage of the creation of a new branch during his time (when the Air Force split from the Army in 1947), and the idea of being a part of the new branch now, the decision to join was too easy.”