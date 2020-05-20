Edmond native graduating from prestigious law school

NEW YORK (KFOR) – An Edmond native who became a star student at Columbia Law School is now graduating law school and is being featured on the law school’s website.

Mari Hulbutta will graduate from Columbia Law School, ranked the fourth best law school in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, on Wednesday, May 20.

Hulbutta, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, is described in a Columbia news release as a “star student and leader.”

She accomplished the following as a law student:

• Served as president of the Columbia Law School Native American Law Students Association.

• Was a finalist in the National Native American Law Students Association moot court competition.

• Served as a staff editor for the Columbia Journal of Law & the Arts.

Hulbutta will join Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP’s intellectual property litigation practice group in Century City, Calif., as an associate upon graduation, and will also work with the firm’s Native American law practice group.

Click here for a video featuring Hulbutta on the law school’s website.