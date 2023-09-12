EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond has proposed an “overlay” ordinance that would all more multi-family homes to be built in three neighborhoods.

The neighborhoods surround downtown and the UCO campus.

The plan, which will go up for public comment on September 19, would allow homeowners to build more duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in three neighborhoods – Chitwood Area West, Rossmore Area North, and Highland Park Area East.

“We’re already seeing that kind of development in those areas,” said Randy Entz, Edmond’s planning director. “We decided to create an ordinance that would cover those areas so that regulations could be more evenly applied and more equitably applied.”

Edmond sent out letters to families living in the three locations last week making them aware of the proposed plan.

The landscape in the three designated areas started changing in recent years, adding several new multi-family developments. The city said it was in response to those changes that it felt the need to propose the “overlay” ordinance.

“I think this is providing more units across the table,” said Entz. “It could be for students. It could be for a young professional looking to live in and close to downtown. All kinds of people.”

People living in the area KFOR spoke to Tuesday said their land was a hot commodity. Many said real estate developers have been knocking on their door and calling their cell phones.

“They’re trying to buy my mom’s house,” said Jacinda Johnson, whose mother has lived in the area for years.

Johnson said she has watched the growth in the area drive up rent.

“Almost like a couple hundred dollars,” said Johnson.

Entz, however, said the idea of adding more multi-family homes would make housing more affordable.

“The more units you have available, the lower the rents will be. It’s supply and demand,” said Entz.

News 4 also asked if the city was using eminent domain to scoop up homes in the three areas.

“The city is in no way taking somebody’s lands rights or anything of that nature,” said Entz.

A public hearing will be held before the Edmond Planning Commission on Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m. A second public hearing will be held before the Edmond City Council on Monday, October 9 at 5:30 p.m. Those hearings will be held in City Council Chambers at 20 South Littler in Edmond.