Neighbors near Edmond's Spring Creek Apartments were shocked to find out that a deadly shooting had occurred early Thursday.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Neighbors near Edmond’s Spring Creek Apartments were shocked to find out that a deadly shooting had occurred Thursday morning. Now, officials say the suspect is an Edmond Police Lieutenant.

“I was appalled,” said Gabriele Ruppricht, who has lived near the complex for over 40 years.

Edmond Police said that they responded to reported gunshots at 777 East 15th Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Late Thursday OSBI started investigating the case. {KFOR}

When police got to the complex they found a 36-year-old man with injuries that they tended to, but he died on scene.

“We believe that it is a possible domestic and not a random shooting,” said Emily Ward, spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department.

“Fire crews and EMSA worked immediately on the patient and treated the injuries that the male had, but he ended up being pronounced dead at the scene,” said Chris Denton of the Edmond Fire Department.

By Thursday afternoon, Ward had identified the suspect as Jennifer Haddock, a Lieutenant currently employed with the Edmond Police Department.

Haddock was off duty at the time of the incident.

Following an initial investigation, Haddock was arrested for Manslaughter in the First Degree.

“Jennifer Haddock has been placed on administrative leave with the Edmond Police Department, pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Ward.

Officers remained on the scene deep into the afternoon Thursday. {KFOR}

“I’ve never ever heard of something like this happening around here,” said Ruppericht.

Ruppericht said that shooting or crime is not typical for this area, especially the complex across the street from her.

“The most noise that I have heard while living here is the music coming from their pool in the summertime when the kids are out there or adults,” said Ruppericht. “But that is typical and I wouldn’t call that any type of ruckus.”

The shooting itself brought about old and tough memories for Ruppericht.

Spring Creek. {KFOR}

“The most that I have seen in my lifetime shooting-wise was when the Edmond postal shooting happened,” said Ruppericht. “I had a dear friend who I lost during that.”

She talked about the August 20, 1986, Edmond Post Office shooting that took the lives of 14 victims. Ruppericht said this was nothing like the 1986 shooting, but brought back thoughts of it.

“This neighborhood and the apartment complex itself is very safe and quiet,” said Ruppericht. “I keep my windows shut and doors locked, I also have two dogs in case anything happens.”

Other neighbors at the complex itself didn’t want to go on camera but one group said they just moved in the day before and were surprised to hear about the shooting. Another man living near the incident reported nothing like this ever happening before at the complex.