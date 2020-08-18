Edmond no longer allowing face shields in class

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – District leaders in Edmond are clarifying what is considered an acceptable form of face covering during the start of the school year.

On Monday, the Edmond Public School District announced that the CDC has released a clarification on the level of protection provided by face shields and has said that face shields are not recommended for everyday activities or as a substitute for a cloth face mask.

“For this reason, students (PK-12) and teachers attending Edmond Public Schools will be required to wear cloth face masks when entering the building and moving through the hallways. The mask requirement also extends to all school facilities, grounds, and classrooms for teachers and students in grades 1-12,” the email to families read.

Officials say face shields may be appropriate and used sparingly in certain situations.

Edmond is expected to begin school on Aug. 20 with a blended model of instruction.

